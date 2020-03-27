UrduPoint.com
Russia Believes More Countries Should Join OPEC+ Effort On Reducing Oil Output - Official

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Russia is calling on countries across the world to join the OPEC+ effort on reducing oil production, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Friday, stressing that market rebalancing is a global challenge.

"The difference in Russia's and Saudi Arabia's stands on the situation has been described very well ...

We really think that the OPEC+ cannot participate in market rebalancing on its own, because production losses remove any economical sense to do it this way. Just because impact on the price will be minimal, due to the situation with the coronavirus, and output losses will be very high. So, our point of view is very simple. If this is a problem of the global market, then far more countries should engage in rebalancing," Sorokin said at a Valdai Discussion Club's forum on oil wars,

