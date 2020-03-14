Russia Better Prepared For Economic Fallout Than Other Countries - Upper House Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Russia proved to be better prepared for the economic turmoil wrought on by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and sharp drop in oil prices than other countries, speaker of Russia's upper house, Valentina Matviyenko, said Saturday, adding that the government will go ahead with allocating resources for social programs.

"Russia approached this situation [global economic crisis] better prepared ... we are not cutting spending in panic, but we feel confident and in these uneasy conditions, we are making changes to the Federal budget to substantially increase the social support of our citizens," Matviyenko said at a parliamentary session on the economy.

The senior lawmaker added that despite the effects of COVID-19 spread and the drop in oil prices on the economy, Russia has enough finance to fulfill its social obligations.

Matviyenko praised Russia's balanced economic and fiscal policies and suggested that Russia would be able to overcome the crisis in at least six years, even if current low oil prices remain in place.