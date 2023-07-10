Russia, Bolivia Settlements in National Currencies on Lithium Possible - Bolivian YLB Head

(@FahadShabbir)

SANTA CRUZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Russia and Bolivia could perform settlements in national currencies on lithium operations, Carlos Ramos, the executive president of the state company Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos (YLB) told Sputnik on Monday.

"The topic of financial flows was analyzed. It is possible," the official said, commenting on possibility of carrying out financial transactions under the agreement in national currencies.

There are various options to resolve the financial issue, the official said.