Russia Boosted Food Exports To Friendly Nations By 25% In 2022 Year-on-Year - Official

Published January 07, 2023

Russia Boosted Food Exports to Friendly Nations by 25% in 2022 Year-on-Year - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Russia has boosted food exports to friendly countries by 25% in 2022 year-on-year despite some technical difficulties because of the Western sanctions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Our food exports to friendly countries increased by 25% in 2022 regardless of all difficulties," Abramchenko said.

The deputy prime minister also said that Russia has been supplying food products to 150 countries and did not face any problems with its customers.

The official went on to say that there was no politicization related to possible unwillingness to buy Russian goods and expressed hope that the country's exports will develop in the same way in 2023.

In December, the Russian Agriculture Ministry said that Russia had increased its agricultural exports to friendly countries by 26% in 2022 compared to the previous year, and managed to successfully redirect its exports to other markets in response to the sanctions imposed by the West, shifting its focus on such countries as China, Turkey and Kazakhstan.

