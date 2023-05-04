UrduPoint.com

Russia, Brazil Sign New Contract For Supply Of Natural Uranium - Rosatom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Russia and Brazil have signed a new contract for the supply of natural uranium, Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Russia and Brazil have signed a new contract for the supply of natural uranium, Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom said on Thursday.

"We continue to develop cooperation with the Brazilian company INB (Industrias Nucleares do Brasil) for the supply of uranium products ... Today, another contract for the supply of natural uranium was signed in Rio de Janeiro," Rosatom said in a statement.

