Russia, Brazil Want to Develop Goods Turnover Despite Western Sanctions -Russia Ambassador

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Russia and Brazil want to retain the existing trade, economic and investment ties despite the massive Western sanctions against Moscow, with a special focus on the exports of Russian fertilizers, Russian Ambassador to Brazil Alexey Labetsky told Sputnik.

"Brazil is our main trade partner on the Latin American continent, with the turnover having reached almost $7.5 billion last year. Of course, we are going to develop and boost this trend, also under the new circumstances. During the official visit of (Brazilian) President Jair Bolsonaro to our country, his talks with the Russian leadership and (President) Vladimir Putin, the parties pointed out the mutual interest in developing trade, economic and investment ties," Labetsky said.

"Russian fertilizers play an important role in supporting and developing the agricultural production here. The agricultural sector has become a locomotive of the Brazilian economy. And we want, just like the Brazilian side, to do everything to ensure that everything that was done by us and accumulated in the previous period would work both today and in the future," the diplomat added.