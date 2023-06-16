Russia Business Should Operate Under Russian Jurisdiction - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russian business in the key sectors of the economy should operate under Russian jurisdiction, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"As I said in my message to the Federal Assembly (the parliament), business in key industries and sectors, the management structures of our largest backbone enterprises should work precisely under Russian jurisdiction," Putin said.

The president also instructed the government to accelerate return of Russian assets in key industries to domestic jurisdiction.

"I ask the government, in contact with the business community, to accelerate the return of assets in key industries to Russian jurisdiction ... This must be done before December of this year," Putin said.

In addition, the president proposed to develop mechanisms to help those who "got confused in their offshore companies" to find a place back home.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.