Russia Calls For Flexibility Despite US Legal Restraints On Oil Production Cuts - Novak

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:50 PM

Russia understands the United States' legislative limitations on the oil production decrease, but believes that the country could show flexibility anyway, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russia understands the United States' legislative limitations on the oil production decrease, but believes that the country could show flexibility anyway, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"We believe that all major oil producers and consumers should be united today to agree on urgent measures for balancing the market. These countries include the US. We believe this is a very big country, which can also participate in agreements implementations," Novak said, as aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.

"Of course, we understand that there are statutory restrictions. But we believe one can be flexible and find different ways to cooperate," Novak added.

