Russia Can Bring Oil Production To Over 600Mln Tonnes Per Year By 2035 - Lukoil
Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:04 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia is capable of bringing its oil and condensate production to over 600 million tonnes per year in the long-term perspective, Lukoil said on Tuesday in its forecast for the period until 2035.
"Russia has the potential to increase [oil and condensate] production to over 600 million tonnes per year in the long-term perspective, mostly through increasing the oil recovery index and developing the hard-to-extract resources," Lukoil said.
Meanwhile, there is a tendency toward resource base degradation in Russia over increasing field depletion in the traditional oil production regions, Lukoil added.