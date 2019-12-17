Russia Can Bring Oil Production to Over 600Mln Tonnes Per Year by 2035 - Lukoil

Russia is capable of bringing its oil and condensate production to over 600 million tonnes per year in the long-term perspective, Lukoil said on Tuesday in its forecast for the period until 2035

"Russia has the potential to increase [oil and condensate] production to over 600 million tonnes per year in the long-term perspective, mostly through increasing the oil recovery index and developing the hard-to-extract resources," Lukoil said.

Meanwhile, there is a tendency toward resource base degradation in Russia over increasing field depletion in the traditional oil production regions, Lukoil added.