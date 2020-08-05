Russia Can Deliver 1.2Mln Tonnes of Oil to Belarus in August - Belneftekhim

(@FahadShabbir)

Minsk has coordinated with Russian companies the possible delivery of 1.2 million tonnes of oil to Belarus in August, the press secretary of Belarusian state energy concern, Belneftekhim, said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Minsk has coordinated with Russian companies the possible delivery of 1.2 million tonnes of oil to Belarus in August, the press secretary of Belarusian state energy concern, Belneftekhim, said on Wednesday.

"Belarusian refineries will need 1.37 million tonnes of oil in August.

Russian companies have confirmed bids for supplying 1.21 million tonnes, of which 77,000 tonnes will be delivered through railroad transport and the rest through oil pipelines," Aleksandr Tishchenko said.

Apart from that, Azerbaijan and the United States are set to deliver a total of 160,000 tonnes of oil to Belarus in August, Belneftekhim official added.