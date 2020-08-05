UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Can Deliver 1.2Mln Tonnes Of Oil To Belarus In August - Belneftekhim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 01:42 PM

Russia Can Deliver 1.2Mln Tonnes of Oil to Belarus in August - Belneftekhim

Minsk has coordinated with Russian companies the possible delivery of 1.2 million tonnes of oil to Belarus in August, the press secretary of Belarusian state energy concern, Belneftekhim, said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Minsk has coordinated with Russian companies the possible delivery of 1.2 million tonnes of oil to Belarus in August, the press secretary of Belarusian state energy concern, Belneftekhim, said on Wednesday.

"Belarusian refineries will need 1.37 million tonnes of oil in August.

Russian companies have confirmed bids for supplying 1.21 million tonnes, of which 77,000 tonnes will be delivered through railroad transport and the rest through oil pipelines," Aleksandr Tishchenko said.

Apart from that, Azerbaijan and the United States are set to deliver a total of 160,000 tonnes of oil to Belarus in August, Belneftekhim official added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Minsk Azerbaijan Belarus United States August From Million

Recent Stories

NAB DG Mangi admits before SC he is engineer

5 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches Siyaj (Fence) Initiative to ..

5 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack on a Camp f ..

6 minutes ago

Huawei urged Telecom Regulators to shared Responsi ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SDIA

15 minutes ago

Zakat deptt seeks deserving people list for guzara ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.