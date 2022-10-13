UrduPoint.com

Russia Can Export Gas To Persian Gulf Via Iran - Iranian Official

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Russia can export its gas via the Iranian territory to customers in the Persian Gulf countries, Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Ahmad Asadzadeh said on Thursday.

"There is a good opportunity.... in order to transport Russian gas and oil through the territory of Iran, there are buyers in the countries ...

of the Persian Gulf," Asadzadeh told reporters at Russian Energy Week.

The official added that Iran and Gazprom had created a roadmap for cooperation on gas fields.

"After this situation that happened between Russia and Ukraine, at the moment our cooperation with Russia has begun to expand more and more ... Iran has also been under the sanctions regime for a long time, so Russia and Iran now understand each other more and strengthen relations," Asadzadeh said.

