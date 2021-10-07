Russia Can Increase Gas Supplies to Europe, All Depends on Commercial Agreements - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com

Increasing Russian gas supplies to Europe is possible, everything depends on commercial agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Increasing Russian gas supplies to Europe is possible, everything depends on commercial agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"There are some routes that serve as an alternative to the Ukrainian transit, which work perfectly and are more high-tech and more environment-friendly.

By the way, the president mentioned this at yesterday's meeting. So, there is potential. Everything depends on requests, on contractual obligations and commercial agreements," Peskov told reporters.

