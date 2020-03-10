UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Can Increase Oil Production To 300,000 Bpd In Short Term - Energy Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

Russia Can Increase Oil Production to 300,000 Bpd in Short Term - Energy Minister

Russia can boost its oil production to 200,000 barrels per day or even 300,000 barrels per day in the short term, and up to 500,000 barrels per day in the long term, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday, pointing to the country's competitiveness in the global markets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Russia can boost its oil production to 200,000 barrels per day or even 300,000 barrels per day in the short term, and up to 500,000 barrels per day in the long term, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday, pointing to the country's competitiveness in the global markets.

"Despite the price decrease and the volatility, which we see today, our sector remains competitive.

We have one of the world's lowest expenses for oil production, we are competitive in the global markets. As far as production is concerned, I believe that companies will be today reassessing their investment plans, volumes, production programs," Novak said, as aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.

"We are capable of increasing production. I believe we can increase it to 200,000-300,000 barrels per day in the short term, and up to 500,000 barrels per day potentially," the minister added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Oil Price Market

Recent Stories

Qalandars will take on Zalmis today

17 minutes ago

'Zainab Alert' mobile App launched

2 minutes ago

Rain wind thunderstorm likely in most parts during ..

2 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 10 bn into marke ..

20 minutes ago

CCRI to provide quality cotton seed at official pr ..

18 minutes ago

All Sudanese Security Agencies Took Part in Crackd ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.