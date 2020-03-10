Russia Can Increase Oil Production to 300,000 Bpd in Short Term - Energy Minister

Russia can boost its oil production to 200,000 barrels per day or even 300,000 barrels per day in the short term, and up to 500,000 barrels per day in the long term, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday, pointing to the country's competitiveness in the global markets

"Despite the price decrease and the volatility, which we see today, our sector remains competitive.

We have one of the world's lowest expenses for oil production, we are competitive in the global markets. As far as production is concerned, I believe that companies will be today reassessing their investment plans, volumes, production programs," Novak said, as aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.

"We are capable of increasing production. I believe we can increase it to 200,000-300,000 barrels per day in the short term, and up to 500,000 barrels per day potentially," the minister added.