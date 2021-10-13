UrduPoint.com

Russia Cannot Supply Gas To Europe Above Contract Limits - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Russia Cannot Supply Gas to Europe Above Contract Limits - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russia is currently unable to supply more gas to Europe than envisioned in contracts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Peskov mentioned that Russia fulfills all contract obligations on gas deliveries at a high level.

"Well, nothing can be supplied beyond the contracts. How is it possible, for free?" Peskov told reporters.

