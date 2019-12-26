UrduPoint.com
Russia Capable Of Completing Nord Stream 2 Construction Without Assistance - Novak

Russia Capable of Completing Nord Stream 2 Construction Without Assistance - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) If Swiss company Allseas fails to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe, Russia will be capable of finalizing the project on its own, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

Allseas has suspended pipe laying amid threat of Washington's sanctions, envisioned in its National Defense Authorization Act for the 2020 fiscal year.

"If Allseas will not be capable of completing the construction of the project ... we have the opportunity to complete it using our own resources," Novak told reporters.

"It will be necessary to implement some extra organizational steps, and I think this work will be done within several months," Novak added.

The Nord Stream 2 will be put into service in 2020, Novak assured.

