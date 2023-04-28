Russia Central Bank Downgrades Inflation Forecast to 4.5-6.5% in 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Bank of Russia announced on Friday that it downgrades its inflation forecast for 2023 to 4.5-6.5%, and still expects a return to the target level of 4% in 2024.

"According to the Bank of Russia's forecast, given the monetary policy stance, annual inflation will come in at 4.5-6.5% in 2023 to return to 4% in 2024," the statement said.

The Central Bank expects that annual inflation will accelerate in second half of 2023.

"Annual inflation will temporarily remain below 4% in the coming months under the influence of last year's high base effect. At the same time, the Bank of Russia forecasts that it will begin to grow gradually in the second half of 2023 as the low values of monthly price increases of summer 2022 exit calculations and the moderate levels of sustained inflation expand," the Bank said.