UrduPoint.com

Russia Central Bank Downgrades Inflation Forecast To 4.5-6.5% In 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Russia Central Bank Downgrades Inflation Forecast to 4.5-6.5% in 2023

The Bank of Russia announced on Friday that it downgrades its inflation forecast for 2023 to 4.5-6.5%, and still expects a return to the target level of 4% in 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Bank of Russia announced on Friday that it downgrades its inflation forecast for 2023 to 4.5-6.5%, and still expects a return to the target level of 4% in 2024.

"According to the Bank of Russia's forecast, given the monetary policy stance, annual inflation will come in at 4.5-6.5% in 2023 to return to 4% in 2024," the statement said.

The Central Bank expects that annual inflation will accelerate in second half of 2023.

"Annual inflation will temporarily remain below 4% in the coming months under the influence of last year's high base effect. At the same time, the Bank of Russia forecasts that it will begin to grow gradually in the second half of 2023 as the low values of monthly price increases of summer 2022 exit calculations and the moderate levels of sustained inflation expand," the Bank said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank Same Price

Recent Stories

Al Tayer receives Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmen ..

Al Tayer receives Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan

6 minutes ago
 Sheraa startups, AUS offer job positions to studen ..

Sheraa startups, AUS offer job positions to students

7 minutes ago
 UN Security Council unanimously adopts UAE and Jap ..

UN Security Council unanimously adopts UAE and Japan resolution on Afghan women ..

7 minutes ago
 Linde Contesting Seizure of About $1.2Bln by RusCh ..

Linde Contesting Seizure of About $1.2Bln by RusChemAlliance Via Hong Kong Court ..

2 minutes ago
 Quack booked for de-sealing clinic

Quack booked for de-sealing clinic

2 minutes ago
 PFA disposes of 400 liter substandard juice

PFA disposes of 400 liter substandard juice

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.