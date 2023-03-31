Russia Central Bank Extends Restrictions on Funds Transfer Abroad Until Sept 30- Regulator

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The Russian Central announced on Friday an extension of restrictions on the transfer of funds abroad for another six months until September 30.

"The Bank of Russia has extended restrictions on the transfer of funds abroad for another six months.

They will be valid from April 1 to September 30, 2023," the statement said.

The restrictions stipulate that Russian citizens and resident individuals from friendly countries will still be able to transfer no more than $1 million or the equivalent in another foreign currency to any accounts in foreign banks within a month.