(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday that she positively assesses the idea of creating an international settlement hub in the Persian Gulf country that will bypass SWIFT

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Russian Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday that she positively assesses the idea of creating an international settlement hub in the Persian Gulf country that will bypass SWIFT.

Earlier in the day, during the session of the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia, VTB Chairman Andrey Kostin proposed to create a new settlement system bypassing SWIFT and Western financial institutions. The program for creating such a system includes four points: the replacement of SWIFT with a new banking messaging system, the replacement of direct correspondent relations with horizontal links between banks, the creation of a new international depository hub, possibly in one of the Persian Gulf countries, and the creation of new capital raising tools.

"As for the depository hub, the creation of a depository hub, such a regional, international one, it seems to me, is a very good idea. The details should be discussed together with the market, together with partners, whether there will be interest in creating this hub, and what it may be," Nabiullina said at a press conference, commenting on Kostin's idea.

Nabiullina believes that this ides is very productive for further development, namely for the development of the international capital market.