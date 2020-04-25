UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Central Bank Sees GDP Drop Of Up To Six Pct In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 12:06 AM

Russia central bank sees GDP drop of up to six pct in 2020

Russia's Central Bank on Friday said the economy would shrink by four to six percent this year, as hopes of a revival were dashed by the coronavirus and falling oil prices

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ):Russia's Central Bank on Friday said the economy would shrink by four to six percent this year, as hopes of a revival were dashed by the coronavirus and falling oil prices.

"The Bank of Russia has substantially reviewed its baseline scenario parameters. GDP is forecast to decrease by four to six percent in 2020," it said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Bank 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

53 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

2 hours ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.