Russia central bank sees GDP drop of up to six pct in 2020

Russia's Central Bank on Friday said the economy would shrink by four to six percent this year, as hopes of a revival were dashed by the coronavirus and falling oil prices

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ):Russia's Central Bank on Friday said the economy would shrink by four to six percent this year, as hopes of a revival were dashed by the coronavirus and falling oil prices.

"The Bank of Russia has substantially reviewed its baseline scenario parameters. GDP is forecast to decrease by four to six percent in 2020," it said in a statement.