Russia Central Bank Supports Currency Limits When Foreign Companies Leave Russia - Head

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Russia's Central Bank supports the introduction by the legal commission of currency limits within framework of deals that are concluded when foreign companies leave Russia, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russia's Central Bank supports the introduction by the legal commission of currency limits within framework of deals that are concluded when foreign companies leave Russia, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

"As for the limits for making a decision by the government commission on making payments abroad, we support the establishment of such limits. I think the government commission will announce the specific parameters, this is still the decision of the government commission," Nabiullina said.

