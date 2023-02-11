Russia, Chad Discuss Creation of Bilateral Commission on Economic Cooperation - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Chad and Russia are discussing the idea of creating a bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, as N'Djamena needs Russian specialists in the field of geological exploration, well drilling and other areas, Russian Ambassador to the Republic of Chad Vladimir Sokolenko told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Currently, joint work is underway to identify priority areas of cooperation, to increase the level of mutual awareness of opportunities for participation in specific business projects and investment programs. In order to dynamize bilateral interaction, stimulate business and investors, the idea of creating a bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation is being discussed," Sokolenko said in an interview.

The ambassador added that at this point, there are opportunities for Russian companies to participate in mining and the development of deposits in Chad.

"We need Russian specialists in the field of geological exploration, well drilling, creation of irrigation systems and energy facilities. Russian pharmaceutical products, antiviral vaccines and medical equipment are in demand," the diplomat said.

The growth in trade between Moscow and N'Djamena in recent years has been restrained by the COVID-19 pandemic, internal political upheavals in Chad and the parties' lack of awareness of the existing potential, according to the ambassador.