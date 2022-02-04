UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Advocate Inclusive International Trade, Economic Rules - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia and China advocate for more open, transparent and inclusive system of international trade and economic rules, the countries said in a joint statement on Friday.

"The sides support and defend the multilateral trade system based on the central role of the World Trade Organization (WTO), take an active part in the WTO reform, opposing unilateral approaches and protectionism," the statement, published on the Kremlin website, read.

"The sides are ready to strengthen dialogue between partners and coordinate positions on trade and economic issues of common concern, contribute to ensuring the sustainable and stable operation of global and regional value chains, promote a more open, inclusive, transparent, non-discriminatory system of international trade and economic rules," the statement said.

