Russia, China Developing Advanced Hypersonic Rockets That Challenge US Defenses - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Russia and the People's Republic of China (PRC) are developing advanced hypersonic missiles that challenge existing US missile defense systems, Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Director for Operations Michelle Atkinson said on Monday.

"Russia and the PRC are developing advanced missiles that can be launched from aircraft, ground launchers, ships and submarines, including hypersonic missile capabilities," Atkinson said during a press briefing. "Hypersonic missiles pose a new challenge to our missile defense system."

Hypersonic missiles are difficult to track due to their exceptional speed and unpredictable flight paths, Atkinson said.

The technology poses unique but surmountable challenges for missile defense, Atkinson said.

The MDA's proposed fiscal year (FY) 2024 budget invests in the development of new technologies, including next-generation interceptors and regional hypersonic defense capabilities to address evolving threats, Atkinson also said.

The FY 2024 budget requests $209 million for hypersonic defense efforts, Atkinson added.

The Biden administration's proposed Defense Department budget for FY 2024 also includes funding for the procurement of 24 hypersonic missiles.

