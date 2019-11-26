UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, China Discuss 70 Projects Totaling $112Bln - Russian Direct Investment Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:38 PM

Russia, China Discuss 70 Projects Totaling $112Bln - Russian Direct Investment Fund

The Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission on investment cooperation and the Russian-Chinese Consultative Committee of Entrepreneurs are discussing 70 joint projects worth $112 billion, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission on investment cooperation and the Russian-Chinese Consultative Committee of Entrepreneurs are discussing 70 joint projects worth $112 billion, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday.

A delegation of the RDIF and the Russia-China Investment Fund took part on Tuesday in the sixth annual meeting of the intergovernmental commission.

"The members of the commission focused on cooperation on investment, and trade and the economy during the meeting. As of now, the commission and the Russian-Chinese Consultative Committee of Entrepreneurs, created within its framework, are studying 70 projects totaling $112 billion," the RDIF said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Billion

Recent Stories

Strategy afoot to construct gas storage facilities ..

3 minutes ago

Best healthcare facilities available to patients i ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end with losses

3 minutes ago

PML-N leaders lack political wisdom: Leader Pakist ..

3 minutes ago

Modi, Abe to Meet During India-Japan Summit in Mid ..

11 minutes ago

Rice exports increases 43.76% in four months

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.