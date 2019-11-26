Russia, China Discuss 70 Projects Totaling $112Bln - Russian Direct Investment Fund

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission on investment cooperation and the Russian-Chinese Consultative Committee of Entrepreneurs are discussing 70 joint projects worth $112 billion, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday.

A delegation of the RDIF and the Russia-China Investment Fund took part on Tuesday in the sixth annual meeting of the intergovernmental commission.

"The members of the commission focused on cooperation on investment, and trade and the economy during the meeting. As of now, the commission and the Russian-Chinese Consultative Committee of Entrepreneurs, created within its framework, are studying 70 projects totaling $112 billion," the RDIF said in a statement.