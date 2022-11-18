Russia, China Energy Sector Turnover in 2022 Up by 64% in Monetary Terms- Russian Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russia and China increased trade turnover in the energy sector by 64% in monetary terms and by 10% in physical terms this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"China is our strategic partner in the Asia-Pacific region and in trade in general.

Trade turnover with it in the energy sector has significantly increased. It grew by about 64% in monetary terms, and if we talk about physical terms, this is an increase of about 10% in both the supply of oil, gas, and coal, electricity," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.