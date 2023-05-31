UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Finance Ministers Discuss Cooperation Within New Development Bank - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov held talks with Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun and discussed cooperation between the two countries and within the framework of the New Development Bank (NDB), the Russian Finance Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov held talks with Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun and discussed cooperation between the two countries and within the framework of the New Development Bank (NDB), the Russian Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On May 29, 2023, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Minister of Finance Liu Kun, as part of the visit of the delegation of the Russian Finance Ministry to the meeting of the Board of Governors of the New Development Bank in Shanghai," the ministry said on Telegram.

The parties exchanged views on bilateral cooperation between China and Russia and cooperation within the framework of the NBR, the statement said.

