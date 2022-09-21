Russia-China Gas, Coal Trade Reaches Historic Record - Russian Embassy in China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russian coal and natural gas exports to China set a historical record in August, the Russian embassy in China said on Wednesday.

"China imported a total of $409.37 million worth of natural gas from Russia in August, according to China's General Administration of Customs (GACC). This figure is the highest since at least January 2017, the maximum available observation period of Chinese customs," the mission said on Telegram.

The embassy also said that Russian coal exports to China in August also reached 8.5 million tonnes, which is the maximum in five years, adding that compared to July, the supply increased by 15%, with 57% year-on-year growth rate.

In February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, set a goal to reach $200 billion in bilateral trade by 2024, after the previous threshold of $100 billion was attained in 2018. At the end of 2021, the bilateral trade between the two countries increased by 35.8% to a record high of $146.887 billion.

On September 9, Chairman of the Chinese Standing Committee Li Zhanshu said that Russia-China annual trade may reach a record $200 billion by the end of 2022, which would mean a 37% increase in annual bilateral trade.