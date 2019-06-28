- Home
- Business
- News
- Russia, China, India Could Voice in Favor of Strengthening WTO Role, Reforming IMF - Putin
Russia, China, India Could Voice In Favor Of Strengthening WTO Role, Reforming IMF - Putin
Umer Jamshaid 44 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:30 PM
Russia, India and China could voice together in favor of reforming the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and preserving the World Trade Organization (WTO)'s universal role of a fundamental trade structure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday
OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russia, India and China could voice together in favor of reforming the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and preserving the World Trade Organization (WTO)'s universal role of a fundamental trade structure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
Russia, China and India coordinate their approaches to the activities of key international bodies, including the United Nations, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and G20, Putin stressed at at his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.
"As I see it, our countries could voice together in favor of strengthening the prestige of the WTO and preserving its role of a universal structure regulating international trade ... Supporting effort to reform the IMF is another important task," Putin said.