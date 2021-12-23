Russia, China Interested in Each Other, Have Complementary Economies - Kremlin Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russia and China are interested in each other, the countries have complementary economies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"These are relations of strategic partnership. Actually, we are allies with our Chinese colleagues.

And these relations are based on the principles of mutual respect, mutual trust, non-interference in each other's internal affairs and respect for each other's interests," Peskov told the Rossiya 24 television.

"This is precisely the basis that allows us to further develop (relations), plus we are interested in each other. We probably have mutually complementary economies," he said.