UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Interested In Each Other, Have Complementary Economies - Kremlin Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:30 AM

Russia, China Interested in Each Other, Have Complementary Economies - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russia and China are interested in each other, the countries have complementary economies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"These are relations of strategic partnership. Actually, we are allies with our Chinese colleagues.

And these relations are based on the principles of mutual respect, mutual trust, non-interference in each other's internal affairs and respect for each other's interests," Peskov told the Rossiya 24 television.

"This is precisely the basis that allows us to further develop (relations), plus we are interested in each other. We probably have mutually complementary economies," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China TV

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai passenger numbers are source of h ..

UAE Press: Dubai passenger numbers are source of hope for aviation industry

5 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 276.13 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 276.13 million

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd December 2021

2 hours ago
 Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New ..

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

10 hours ago
 Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spr ..

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spreads

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.