Russia, China Plan To Jointly Engage In Oil, Gas Equipment Development - Russian Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Russia and China intend to jointly engage in the development of oil and gas equipment that can be used in both countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"China is one of the key manufacturers of equipment for the oil and gas sector.

There is already close cooperation on the supply of oil and gas equipment for projects in Russia. Chinese ship carriers are involved in maritime transportation between our countries, including LNG transportation. We plan to jointly engage in the development and production of equipment that can be used both in China and in Russia," Novak said at the fourth Russian-Chinese energy business forum.

