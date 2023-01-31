UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Prepared Draft Agreement On Gas Supplies Via 'Far East' Route

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Russia, China Prepared Draft Agreement on Gas Supplies Via 'Far East' Route

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Russia and China prepared a draft intergovernmental agreement on gas supplies via the "Far East" route, which involves the construction of a cross-border section across the Ussuri River to the Chinese city of Hulin, according to a government decree published on the official legal information portal.

"To approve the draft agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the People's Republic of China on cooperation in the field of natural gas supplies from the Russian Federation to the People's Republic of China via the Far East route," the document says.

"The agreement is concluded in order to strengthen cooperation between the parties in the energy sector and defines the main conditions for cooperation between the parties in terms of natural gas supplies from the Russian Federation to the People's Republic of China along the Far East route, including the transboundary section of the gas pipeline across the Ussuri River (Usulijang) near the city of Dalnerechensk (Russian Federation) and the city of Hulin (People's Republic of China)," the order also says.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China Hulin Dalnerechensk Gas From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With T ..

Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With Threats of Direct Armed Conflic ..

13 minutes ago
 Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready ..

Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready to Facilitate Syria-Turkey Di ..

13 minutes ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

13 minutes ago
 More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs ..

More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs of Food Addiction - Poll

13 minutes ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

13 minutes ago
 Foreign Secretary, US representative discuss regio ..

Foreign Secretary, US representative discuss regional situation

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.