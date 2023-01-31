Russia, China Prepared Draft Agreement on Gas Supplies Via 'Far East' Route

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Russia and China prepared a draft intergovernmental agreement on gas supplies via the "Far East" route, which involves the construction of a cross-border section across the Ussuri River to the Chinese city of Hulin, according to a government decree published on the official legal information portal.

"To approve the draft agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the People's Republic of China on cooperation in the field of natural gas supplies from the Russian Federation to the People's Republic of China via the Far East route," the document says.

"The agreement is concluded in order to strengthen cooperation between the parties in the energy sector and defines the main conditions for cooperation between the parties in terms of natural gas supplies from the Russian Federation to the People's Republic of China along the Far East route, including the transboundary section of the gas pipeline across the Ussuri River (Usulijang) near the city of Dalnerechensk (Russian Federation) and the city of Hulin (People's Republic of China)," the order also says.