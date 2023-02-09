UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Sign Agreement On Gas Supplies Via Far East Route - Russian Government

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Russia and China have signed an intergovernmental agreement on gas supplies through the Far East route, the Russian government said on Thursday.

"To approve the agreement between the government of Russia and the government of China on cooperation in the field of natural gas supplies from Russia to China along the Far East route, signed in Moscow and in Beijing on January 31, 2023," the government said in a statement.

The agreement is now set to be ratified by the sides.

