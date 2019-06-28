UrduPoint.com
Russia, China Signed Agreement On Payments In National Currencies - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:43 PM

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Chinese People's Bank Governor Yi Gang signed on June 5 an intergovernmental agreement to switch to national currencies in mutual payments, the Izvestiya newspaper reported on Friday, citing a letter from the Russian Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Chinese People's Bank Governor Yi Gang signed on June 5 an intergovernmental agreement to switch to national currencies in mutual payments, the Izvestiya newspaper reported on Friday, citing a letter from the Russian Finance Ministry.

According to the newspaper, the information about the accord is contained in the letter of Deputy Finance Minister Sergey Storchak to the chairman of the Russian lower house's Committee on Financial Market, Anatoly Aksakov. The letter was a reply to Aksakov's inquiry about the ministry's efforts to intensify work on settlements with economic partners in national currencies and thereby "strengthen the country's economic security."

The letter also notes that new mechanisms for payments in national currencies between Russia and Chinese businesses were already under development.

Aksakov, in turn, told the newspaper that one of the options could be creating "gateways" between the Russian and Chinese analogues of the SWIFT payment system. An increase in payments in national currencies however will also require creating a market of ruble and yuan financial instruments, the senior lawmaker stressed. This, according to Aksakov, will let the two nations hedge risks of exchange rate fluctuations in bilateral trade. As a result, the share of ruble payments with China may rise from the current 10 percent to 50 percent in the coming years, the lawmaker estimated.

Three sources close to the Russian Central Bank, meanwhile, told the newspaper that Russia's VTB Bank and Trade Bank of China would be authorized to carry out such payments.

