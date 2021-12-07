Russia-China Trade in First 11 Months of 2021 Grew 33.6% to $130.4 Billion - Customs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The Russia-China trade in the first 11 months of 2021 increased by 33.6 percent on the same period last year to $130.428 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.

Chinese exports to Russia in the reporting period grew 31.3 percent year-on-year to $59.

44 billion; deliveries from Russia to China increased 35.5 percent to $70.98 billion.

In November, trade between Russia and China reached $14.744 billion. Russia imported goods worth $6.54 billion from China, while China imported goods worth $8.2 billion from Russia.

In 2020, trade between Russia and China dropped by 2.9 percent to $107.76 billion.