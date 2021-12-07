Russia-China Trade In First 11 Months Of 2021 Grew 33.6% To $130.4 Billion - Customs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:50 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The Russia-China trade in the first 11 months of 2021 increased by 33.6 percent on the same period last year to $130.428 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.
Chinese exports to Russia in the reporting period grew 31.3 percent year-on-year to $59.
44 billion; deliveries from Russia to China increased 35.5 percent to $70.98 billion.
In November, trade between Russia and China reached $14.744 billion. Russia imported goods worth $6.54 billion from China, while China imported goods worth $8.2 billion from Russia.
In 2020, trade between Russia and China dropped by 2.9 percent to $107.76 billion.