- Home
- Business
- Russia-China Trade in Jan-Nov 2020 Falls by 3% Year-on-Year to $97.38Bln - Chinese Customs
Russia-China Trade In Jan-Nov 2020 Falls By 3% Year-on-Year To $97.38Bln - Chinese Customs
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Trade between Russia and China over 11 months of 2020 has decreased by 3 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to $97.38 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said on Monday.
Over the given period, China's exports to Russia have increased by 1.2 percent year-on-year to $45.36 billion, while exports from Russia to the Asian country have fallen by 6.4 percent to $52.02 billion.
In November, bilateral trade reached $9.
19 billion, with China delivering to Russia goods worth $4.76 billion, and Russia's exports reaching $4.3 billion.
In 2019, the Russia-China trade grew by 3.4 percent to a record $110.75 billion.
In early November, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Andrey Denisov said that the two countries maintained approximately the same dynamics in bilateral trade despite the negative impact of COVID-19, due to which they might keep the level of trade at $110 billion in 2020.