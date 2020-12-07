Russia-China Trade in Jan-Nov 2020 Falls by 3% Year-on-Year to $97.38Bln - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Trade between Russia and China over 11 months of 2020 has decreased by 3 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to $97.38 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said on Monday.

Over the given period, China's exports to Russia have increased by 1.2 percent year-on-year to $45.36 billion, while exports from Russia to the Asian country have fallen by 6.4 percent to $52.02 billion.

In November, bilateral trade reached $9.

19 billion, with China delivering to Russia goods worth $4.76 billion, and Russia's exports reaching $4.3 billion.

In 2019, the Russia-China trade grew by 3.4 percent to a record $110.75 billion.

In early November, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Andrey Denisov said that the two countries maintained approximately the same dynamics in bilateral trade despite the negative impact of COVID-19, due to which they might keep the level of trade at $110 billion in 2020.