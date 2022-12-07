Russia-China Trade in Jan-Nov 2022 Grew 32% to Record $172.406 Billion - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Russia-China trade in the first 11 months of 2022 grew by 32 percent to a record $172.406 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.

During the reporting period, China imported goods to Russia worth $67.334 billion, an increase of 13.

4% on the same period in 2021; deliveries from Russia to China increased by 47.5%, amounting to $105.072 billion.

Separately, in November, trade between the two countries amounted to $18.256 billion: Russia supplied goods worth $10.545 billion to China; China supplied goods worth $7.711 billion to Russia.