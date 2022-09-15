Russia-China Trade to Reach New Record Levels in 2022, Top $200Bln in Future - Putin

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The trade turnover between Russia and China will reach new record levels, and in the future, it will exceed $200 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Multifaceted ties between our countries are actively developing.

Last year, trade increased by 35% and exceeded $140 billion. Over the first seven months of this year, the volume of mutual trade increased by another 25%. I am convinced that by the end of the year, we will reach new record levels, and in the near future, as agreed, we will increase the annual trade turnover to $200 billion or more," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the SCO sidelines.