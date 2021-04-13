Russia-China Trade Turnover Up 15.4% in First Quarter of 2021 - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The trade turnover between Russia and China went up 15.4 percent in the first quarter of this year, as compared to the same period of last year, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.

The Russia-China trade turnover amounted to $29.26 billion in the first quarter of 2021, according to customs data released on Tuesday.

China's export to Russia increased by 42.7 percent and amounted to $13.06 billion, while Russia's export to China went down 0.1 percent and amounted to $16.2 billion.

In January-February the trade turnover between Russia and China increased by 8.5 percent, up to $18.78 billion. In March, the trade turnover was at $10.34 billion.

Last year, the Russia-China trade turnover went down 2.9 percent, standing at $107.76 billion.