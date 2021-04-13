UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-China Trade Turnover Up 15.4% In First Quarter Of 2021 - Chinese Customs

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 08:40 AM

Russia-China Trade Turnover Up 15.4% in First Quarter of 2021 - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The trade turnover between Russia and China went up 15.4 percent in the first quarter of this year, as compared to the same period of last year, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.

The Russia-China trade turnover amounted to $29.26 billion in the first quarter of 2021, according to customs data released on Tuesday.

China's export to Russia increased by 42.7 percent and amounted to $13.06 billion, while Russia's export to China went down 0.1 percent and amounted to $16.2 billion.

In January-February the trade turnover between Russia and China increased by 8.5 percent, up to $18.78 billion. In March, the trade turnover was at $10.34 billion.

Last year, the Russia-China trade turnover went down 2.9 percent, standing at $107.76 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China Same March Billion

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends large-scale strategic train ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

7 hours ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

8 hours ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

9 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.