Russia-China Trade Turnover Up By 31% This Year - Putin
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 01:46 PM
Trade turnover between Russia and China has increased by 31% over the past 11 months and surpassed the pre-pandemic level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Trade turnover between Russia and China has increased by 31% over the past 11 months and surpassed the pre-pandemic level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"In January-November of this year, trade increased by 31%, to 123 billion Dollars.
The record indicators of the pre-pandemic year of 2019 have already been broken. In the near future, as agreed, we will overcome the 200 billion mark," Putin said during the online meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.