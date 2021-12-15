Russia-China Trade Turnover Up by 31% This Year - Putin

Trade turnover between Russia and China has increased by 31% over the past 11 months and surpassed the pre-pandemic level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Trade turnover between Russia and China has increased by 31% over the past 11 months and surpassed the pre-pandemic level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"In January-November of this year, trade increased by 31%, to 123 billion Dollars.

The record indicators of the pre-pandemic year of 2019 have already been broken. In the near future, as agreed, we will overcome the 200 billion mark," Putin said during the online meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.