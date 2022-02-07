Russia-China Trade Up by 35% in 2021 - Customs Service

Trade between Russia and China increased by 35.2% in 2021 in year-on-year terms and amounted to $140.705 billion, according to Russia's Federal Customs Service (FCS).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Trade between Russia and China increased by 35.2% in 2021 in year-on-year terms and amounted to $140.705 billion, according to Russia's Federal Customs Service (FCS).

According to the FCS, Russia's exports to China increased by 38.

4% and went up to $68.029 billion, with imports rising by 32.3% to $72.676 billion.

At the same time, China's share in Russia's total foreign trade declined to 17.9% during the reporting period, compared with 18.3% a year before.