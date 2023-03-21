Russia Close to Reaching Target Level of Reducing Oil Production by 500,000 Bpd - Novak

Russia is now close to achieving the target oil production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day, planned from March, it will be reached in the coming days, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia is now close to achieving the target oil production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day, planned from March, it will be reached in the coming days, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Russia maintains its position on the complete rejection of illegal restrictive measures and has voluntarily announced a production limit of 500,000 barrels per day since March. At the moment, Russia is close to achieving the target level of reduction, it will be reached in the coming days," he told reporters.

In February, Novak announced that Russia would voluntarily cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March, which would help restore market relations.