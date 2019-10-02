Russia Committed To Fully Comply With OPEC+ Deal In October - Energy Minister
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:59 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russia is committed to fully comply with the OPEC+ oil output cut deal in October, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
"Yes, we are set to implement the deal fully," Novak said at the Russian Energy Week forum.