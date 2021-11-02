Russia Committed to OPEC+ Obligations But They Are Subject to Revision - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Russia sticks to the OPEC+ agreements on oil production, but they are subject to regular revision, therefore it is necessary to wait for further consultations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on a possible production increase.

US President Joe Biden expressed the belief that the oil productions limitations caused the fuel price surge and called for increasing the output.

"The Russian Federation is a party to the OPEC + agreements, we are committed to our obligations under these agreements. At the same time, this is a flexible mechanism. The situation is subject to revision every time taking into account infrastructural and market changes ... Let us wait for scheduled or extraordinary consultations that can be held if needed and see what participating nations decide," Peskov told reporters.