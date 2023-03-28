UrduPoint.com

Russia Completely Redirects All Oil Exports That Fell Under Embargo - Energy Minister

Published March 28, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Russia has managed to completely redirect the entire volume of oil exports that fell under embargo by the West, there was no decrease in sales, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Tuesday.

"In connection with the sanctions, it is important not only to maintain the level of oil production and refining, but also the level of exports, and, accordingly, Federal budget revenues ... For this, work is underway to reorient the supply of oil and oil products to the countries of Asia, Africa, Latin America and the middle East. Today we already can state that we managed to completely redirect the entire volume of exports that fell under the embargo, there was no decrease in sales," Shulginov said at a meeting of the Russian Ministry of Energy.

