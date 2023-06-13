UrduPoint.com

Russia Completely Technologically Independent In Production Of High-Purity Neon - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russia is completely technologically independent in the production of high-purity neon, talks are under way to sign long-term contracts, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik.

"We are one of the leaders in terms of technology for the production of high-purity inert gases - xenon, krypton and neon.

Our technologies allow us to obtain these gases with the best purity indicators in the world... Currently, talks are under way to sign long-term contracts. Here we have 100% technological independence," Manturov said when asked about global leadership in the production of high-purity neon, shortly before the opening of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), due June 14-17.

According to plans earlier announced by the deputy prime minister, Russia will be able to reach the production level of 25 percent of the global needs for high-purity neon in 2023.

