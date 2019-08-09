MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Russia complied with the deal on oil production cuts, signed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers, by 116 percent in July, compared to 114 percent in June, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday in its monthly report.

"Russian crude oil production held largely steady in July, at around 11.15 mb/d, despite news of output slumping to 10.9 mb/d during the first half of the month when contamination issues along the Druzhba pipeline forced some companies to shut in production," the IEA said, providing Russia's level of compliance with the deal in a table attached to the report.