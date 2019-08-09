UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Complies With OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal By 116% In July - Int'l Energy Agency

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 01:30 PM

Russia Complies With OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal by 116% in July - Int'l Energy Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Russia complied with the deal on oil production cuts, signed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers, by 116 percent in July, compared to 114 percent in June, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday in its monthly report.

"Russian crude oil production held largely steady in July, at around 11.15 mb/d, despite news of output slumping to 10.9 mb/d during the first half of the month when contamination issues along the Druzhba pipeline forced some companies to shut in production," the IEA said, providing Russia's level of compliance with the deal in a table attached to the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil June July

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka recall Chandimal for New Zealand Test sq ..

9 minutes ago

Heatwaves kill coral reefs far faster than thought ..

9 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

9 minutes ago

High Performance Conditioning Camp for women playe ..

29 minutes ago

2017: Nearly 3 in 5 Pakistanis (59%) continue to b ..

29 minutes ago

Huawei Unveils Harmony OS as Possible Alternative ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.