Russia Condemns US Call For Coalition Against Nord Stream 2 - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:23 PM

Russia Condemns US Call for Coalition Against Nord Stream 2 - Foreign Ministry

Russia condemns the US call for creating a coalition against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russia condemns the US call for creating a coalition against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Germany's Bild on Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that his country is building a coalition to prevent the Russian-led project from being completed. The US diplomat also expressed a desire to see Germany adopt the US position on Nord Stream 2, either based on the situation around Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny or the "real security implications" of dependence on Russian gas.

"We condemn calls for the creation of some kind of coalition against the pipeline, in which German and other companies have already invested billions of Dollars ... Such statements by the US secretary of state only confirm the true intentions of Washington, which seeks to occupy the West European gas market by non-competitive means," Zakharova said at a briefing.

