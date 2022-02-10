UrduPoint.com

Russia Considers India's Participation In Arctic LNG 2 Project Promising - Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 11:36 AM

Russia Considers India's Participation in Arctic LNG 2 Project Promising - Ambassador

Moscow considers India's participation in Russian-led Arctic LNG 2 and Vostok Oil projects promising, new projects are possible between the countries, as New Delhi is interested in liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, new Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Moscow considers India's participation in Russian-led Arctic LNG 2 and Vostok Oil projects promising, new projects are possible between the countries, as New Delhi is interested in liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, new Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Late last year, the Mint newspaper reported, citing sources, that three state-run oil companies from India are mulling the possibility of investing in the flagship project of Russia's Rosneft, Vostok Oil. The newspaper added that India is also looking to invest in the Arctic LNG-2 project.

"India's participation in such landmark projects as Arctic LNG 2 and Vostok Oil seems promising," Alipov said.

When asked whether new projects are possible between the two countries, for example, in the production of LNG, in order to increase trade, the diplomat answered in the affirmative.

"India is interested in Russia's liquefied gas. India is known to be a consumer of energy resources and is interested in diversifying supplies. It is very interested in such large deposits as ours on the Arctic shelf. Relevant negotiations are underway with the Indians," he added.

>