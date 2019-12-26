Russia Continues Consultations on Oil, Gas With Belarus - Energy Minister

Russia continues oil and gas consultations with Belarus, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russia continues oil and gas consultations with Belarus, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

His comment came soon after Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said that the countries were close to coordinating their package of integration road maps.

"As for our relations regarding oil and gas, we continue cooperation with our colleagues, and we still have time until the end of the year to fully coordinate the issues that remain uncertain," Novak told reporters.