ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Russia covers around one third of Turkey's demand for natural gas, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said in an interview published on Saturday.

"We receive one third, about 30 percent, of the gas we need from Russia. We also receive gas from Azerbaijan and Iran," he told the CNN Turk broadcaster.

In October, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Turkey asked Russia to allow it to postpone part of the payments for gas until 2024 to minimize losses from the risen energy prices. The sources also noted that it was not yet clear whether the talks would lead to any agreement. Meanwhile, another source told Sputnik that month that Ankara and Moscow were in talks not over postponing the payments, but on the price of gas.